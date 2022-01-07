Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

LNN stock opened at $138.82 on Friday. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $123.68 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lindsay by 92.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lindsay by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

