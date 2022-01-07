LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Shares of LIQT opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $102,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peyton Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 58,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,855. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LiqTech International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LiqTech International by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

