Litecoin Plus Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $76,171.28 and approximately $25.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,931.54 or 0.99999039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00097614 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00033742 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00032911 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.46 or 0.00854867 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

