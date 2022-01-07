Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 104,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,614,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

LAC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

