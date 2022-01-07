Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 53.57 ($0.72), with a volume of 89710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.73).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 19.6%. This is a boost from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Livermore Investments Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.19 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36.

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (ÂCLOsÂ). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

