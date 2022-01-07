loanDepot, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of loanDepot in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LDI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

NYSE:LDI opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

