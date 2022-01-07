Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Short Interest Update

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 980,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBAS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 174,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,521. Location Based Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Location Based Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and sells personal locator devices and services. Its product, the PocketFinder is a small, completely wireless, location device that enables users to locate a person, pet, vehicle or other valuable item at any time from almost anywhere. The company was founded by Scalisi F.

