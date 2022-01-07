Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,860 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $358.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

