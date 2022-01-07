Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 million, a P/E ratio of 151.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57). Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $815,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million and with revenues ranging from $15 million. The fund target companies operating in the fields of food, technology, health, consumer and retail.

