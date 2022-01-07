LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target Increased to GBX 310 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 300 ($4.04) to GBX 310 ($4.18) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.04) to GBX 305 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.44) to GBX 283 ($3.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.84) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.64) to GBX 280 ($3.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 277.25 ($3.74).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 276 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 256.95.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.65), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,460,719.58).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.