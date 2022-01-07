L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Down 67.0% in December

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRLCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.50.

LRLCY stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.36. The company had a trading volume of 59,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,164. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50. L’Oréal has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $97.48.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

