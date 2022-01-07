Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 67,606 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

NYSE UBER opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

