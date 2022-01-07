Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 245,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 115,170 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $17.66 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UA. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.