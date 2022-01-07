Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 211,006 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 211,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UAA opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.