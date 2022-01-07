Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Lossless has a total market cap of $30.32 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001990 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lossless has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.06 or 0.07704069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00066142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00073243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,384.10 or 1.00037746 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007795 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

