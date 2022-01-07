Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 301,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 513,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

About Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF)

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

