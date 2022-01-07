LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $177.16

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $177.16 and last traded at $177.04, with a volume of 11074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

