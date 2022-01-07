LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 145.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

NYSE LTC opened at $35.12 on Thursday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LTC Properties stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of LTC Properties worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

