Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $485.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,991,000 after purchasing an additional 126,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2,182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 169,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

