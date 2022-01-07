Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUN. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$11.50 price target (down previously from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.55.

Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.26. 556,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.41. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 11.5600002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$949,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,922,698 shares in the company, valued at C$900,987,264.88.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

