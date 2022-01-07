LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,824 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 7.5% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $170.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

