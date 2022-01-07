LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 3.2% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,609,000 after buying an additional 952,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,222,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,462,000 after buying an additional 309,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 165.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 217,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,701,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 162,325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

