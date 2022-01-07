Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $43.60, but opened at $42.60. Lyft shares last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 32,173 shares trading hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lyft by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

