Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $189.29 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 697,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $189,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 36.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 18.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $8,748,000. Finally, Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $227.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.49 and its 200-day moving average is $265.83. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,459 shares of company stock worth $128,213,412. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

