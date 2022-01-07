Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $98.17 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,798 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Crown Castle International worth $98,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.85.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI opened at $188.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.82. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

