Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $155,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 450,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 10,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:NEE opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

