Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,116,022 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116,022 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $171,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.31 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

