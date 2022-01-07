Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 264,405 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,405 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $53,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,413,000 after acquiring an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,632,000 after acquiring an additional 580,991 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,711,000 after acquiring an additional 144,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,843,000 after acquiring an additional 176,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day moving average is $142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.