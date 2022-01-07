Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,199,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $133,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

KL opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.84.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

