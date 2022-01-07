Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 104,226 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,226 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $112,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $508.35 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $493.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.96.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.42.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.