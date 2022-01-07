Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 121,694 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,694 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Fiserv worth $126,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 261,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,332,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 69,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

