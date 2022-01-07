Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 28,393 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,393 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $58,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIGI. Scotiabank increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $142.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average of $133.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.59. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

