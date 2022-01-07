Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 41,649 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,649 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.47% of Masco worth $64,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Masco by 8,366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 333,740 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

