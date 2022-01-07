Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $47,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 19.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B grew its position in American Tower by 29.6% during the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in American Tower by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT opened at $264.89 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.67 and a 200-day moving average of $278.47. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.