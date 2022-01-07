Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

MAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

