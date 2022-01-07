Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $211.81

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 211.81 ($2.85) and traded as high as GBX 232 ($3.13). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 230.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 3,197,114 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.77) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.44) to GBX 253 ($3.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.88).

Get Man Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 224.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 212.31. The firm has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.