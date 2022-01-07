Managed Account Services Inc. Buys 6,467 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after buying an additional 795,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,185 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,682,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,724,000.

STIP opened at $105.25 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.02.

