Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 14,986 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Managed Account Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $148.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

