Managed Account Services Inc. Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Managed Account Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

