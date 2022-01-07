Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.