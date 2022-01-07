Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.57.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.
