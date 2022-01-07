Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,542 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 51.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.6% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 224,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. The stock had a trading volume of 72,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.