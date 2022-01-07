Marc Whitten Sells 1,558 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $350,161.29.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -73.02 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.16. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on U. Barclays raised their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.