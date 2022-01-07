Martyn Coffey Acquires 21 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.63) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($202.33).

On Friday, December 3rd, Martyn Coffey bought 22 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 697 ($9.39) per share, for a total transaction of £153.34 ($206.63).

MSLH opened at GBX 699.50 ($9.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 712.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 731.31. Marshalls plc has a 1-year low of GBX 609.78 ($8.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 857 ($11.55).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.65) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 782.75 ($10.55).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

