Masari Reaches Market Capitalization of $318,014.70 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Masari has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $318,014.70 and approximately $325.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,289.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.35 or 0.07627457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00318194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.42 or 0.00933455 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00072717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.00474343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00261774 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

