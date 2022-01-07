Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,939 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.44% of Matthews International worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $36.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 458.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,100.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

