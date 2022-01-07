McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Short Interest Up 26.0% in December

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

MKC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 32.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

