McEwen Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,264 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,233% compared to the typical volume of 1,220 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1,941.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,735,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after buying an additional 13,063,008 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1,136.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,773,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,468,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 574.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,153,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 2,685,657 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 55.3% in the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,575,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,985,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 8.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,258,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,477,000 after buying an additional 1,917,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

MUX stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.16. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 45.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

