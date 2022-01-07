MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158,556 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 491,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 92,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $31.00. 697,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

