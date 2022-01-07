MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Short Interest Down 80.0% in December

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDWK remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. MDwerks has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About MDwerks

MDWerks, Inc engages in the sale of products and services to the health care industry. It sells and leases digital pen technology which captures handwriting for later transfer to a personal computer. The firm’s products are used by doctors, clinics, hospital, home health care, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers and their vendors.

