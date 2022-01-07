MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.77

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.56. MediWound shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 613,582 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $84.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MediWound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
