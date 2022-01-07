MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.77

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.56. MediWound shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 613,582 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $84.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

